High profile loyalist arrested and firearms seized over Simon Coveney bomb alert
A high-profile loyalist is among two people arrested in a dramatic PSNI operation.
The man aged 46 was arrested by specialist terrorist officers on the Shankill Road in Belfast on Wednesday morning.
A second 51-year-old man was arrested in the Ballymena area, two suspected firearms have also been recovered.
Searches were carried out at a residential property in Ballysillan in north Belfast.
Read more
The arrest is believed to be in connection with a hoax bomb alert in March that resulted in Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney having to flee a peace building event.
During the incident loyalist gunmen hijacked a van from a workman in Sydney Street in the Shankill and told him that he would be shot or his family would be injured if he did not do as instructed.
An item, later discovered to be a hoax bomb, was then placed in the man’s van and the victim was ordered to drive it to the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road, where Minister Coveney was attending a peace event.
The event was organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.
Mr Coveney later said of the attack: “I was there to speak about the profound legacy of John and Pat Hume as peacemakers and pioneers of reconciliation.
“What I was there to say that day was that the Good Friday Agreement was achieved by all and belongs to us all.
“That has to mean not just tolerance, but genuine respect and reconciliation”.
Police later said that the hoax bomb was the work of the UVF.
The attack on the event, linked to tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol, was believed to have been sanctioned by the leadership of the UVF.
Two people have already been charged in connection with the incident.
One of the men arrested on Wednesday is well known.
A police spokesperson said: “A 46-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Shankill area. Two suspected firearms have been recovered and a vehicle has been taken away for examination.
“As part of the operation, a 51 year-old male was arrested in the Ballymena area under the Terrorism Act. A van has been seized and taken away for examination.
“Both men are currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave police station in Belfast”.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home