High-powered firearms, ammo and €177k in drugs found buried in Finglas, North Dublin

Three high-powered weapons and ammunition as well as drugs worth €177,000 have been seized by gardai following a search operation in Finglas, North Dublin.

The guns including a Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and silencer, a Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition and a RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip were discovered yesterday at vacant waste land in the area.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €92,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €85,000 was also found in the search that was carried out at 3pm.

“Gardaí seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and approximately €177,000 of suspected drugs during the course of a search in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Monday,” gardai said.

“The search, conducted as part of Operation Thor by Gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit supported by Gardaí from the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit, occurred at approximately 3pm at vacant waste land in the Finglas area.

“During the course of this search, Gardaí located and seized a number of items at various locations within the waste land, including in a barrel which had been buried into the ground.

Three suspected firearms were seized:

• Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and silencer.

• Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition.

• RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip

“In addition to this, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €92,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €85,000 was also seized.

“The firearms and drugs will be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

“Garda investigations are ongoing.”

Operation Thor, launched in November 2015, is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

This initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.

The Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched on the 30th of September 2022.