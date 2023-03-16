Heroin and cocaine worth over €140k dumped in ‘open waste land’ in Limerick estate

Gardaí also found a large quantity of suspected mixing agent concealed in the area.

Gardaí seized more than €140,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in a Limerick housing estate yesterday evening.

Personnel from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of an “open waste ground” in the St Mary’s Park area of the city at around 7pm on Wednesday as part of Operation Tara.

They uncovered one kg of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €137,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 was seized.

Gardaí also found a large quantity of suspected mixing agent hidden in the area.

The drugs and cutting agent have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that no one has been arrested in relation to this seizure as investigations continue.

They said: “Gardaí in Limerick have seized over €140,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in the St. Mary's Park area of Limerick yesterday evening, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

“During the course of the search, one kg of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €137,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 was seized. A large of quantity of suspected mixing agent was also found concealed in the area.

“All items have been seized and are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”