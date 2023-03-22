DRUGS BUST | 

Herbal cannabis worth over €132,000 seized and man arrested in Sligo

Seoirse Mulgrew and Edel HughesIndependent.ie

Over 6kgs of herbal cannabis worth more than €132,000 have been seized and one man arrested following a search in Co Sligo today.

The bust was made during a joint operation involving Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Sligo Divisional Drugs Unit,

Revenue officers seized approximately 6.6 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €132,400.

Gardaí arrested a man (22) who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Co. Sligo.

A garda spokesperson said: “As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime in the Sligo, a Joint Operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Sligo Divisional Drugs Unit, today, Wednesday 22nd of March 2023.”

Investigations are ongoing.


