‘He will kill again’ – Family of murdered schoolgirl disgusted to see killer back on streets

The family of a young girl murdered in Belfast 32 years ago fear her recently-released killer will strike again.

Sonia Forsythe’s remains were found in a coal bunker in 1996 – five years after the 13-year-old had been beaten to death by her neighbour James Craig.

Sonia’s mother and sister were told last week that Craig has been permanently released from prison.

They received the devastating news the day before the 32nd anniversary of Sonia’s death.

They are still trying to come to terms with her killer being back on the streets again – but want to warn people about Craig and the danger he poses.

“It sickens me to think a convicted child killer/sex offender is now free, living on the streets with so many innocent children around,” said Sonia’s sister, Nikki Boomer.

“If anyone sees him around I suggest being very careful and keep your kids away from him. He’s one evil, twisted man. No one else should have to suffer at his hands.”

Sonia went missing from her Sydney Street West home in the Shankill area of Belfast on June 30, 1991.

She was last seen walking down the street with a then 19-year-old Craig who told police he’d left her to the front door of her home.

Sonia Forsythe was brutally killed

Her remains were only discovered five years later after Craig firebombed his nearby flat in a bid to hide evidence. Workmen tasked to clear the fire-damaged property made the grim discovery when moving the coal bunker.

A post-mortem revealed strong indents on her skull that matched the shape of a poker found inside Craig’s home.

A coroner concluded she had most likely been bludgeoned to death. In 1998, a jury unanimously found Craig guilty of Sonia’s murder and he was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In 2019, the Sunday World revealed Craig, who has never shown any remorse for Sonia’s murder, had been taking part in a phased release programme from prison.

He was pictured by this newspaper in Portadown – just a short distance from a children’s nursery.

However, two years later he was sentenced to additional time behind bars after being convicted of multiple counts of historic sex offences against two young girls.

He carried out the abuse on the girls – who were both aged under 10 – in the years before and after murdering Sonia in 1991.

One of the victims recalled being sexually abused by Craig on dates between September 1985 and September 1989.

She told the jury at the trial “I knew what he was doing was wrong” and that she used to “tremble” with fear.

Craig’s second victim was also abused by him as a child – both in his flat where Sonia was killed - and in his car. That abuse took place on dates between July 1989 and July 1992.

Craig applied for release from prison at the end of last year – but his application was refused.

However, he is now a free man.

Craig left Sonia’s body to rot in a bunker

“We were told a few months ago his application for release had been refused by the review panel and that it would be another year before he could try for release again,” said Nikki.

“But then we got a call on June 29th to say he had been released on a permanent basis.

“It was tough enough to get that call but it was even worse that it came the day before Sonia’s anniversary.”

Nikki said her family had campaigned for Craig never to be released from prison.

“We really do believe he will kill again,” she said.

“He has never shown any remorse for what he did to Sonia and it then came out he was abusing two little girls around the same time he killed Sonia.

“It is heartbreaking for our family that he is out of prison but we just want to warn people to be aware of him and to make sure he is nowhere near children.

“This man has no conscience and is a danger to society.”