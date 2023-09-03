Grandmother of tragic tot Rosaleen McDonagh vows ‘you will always be Nanny’s baby’

Heartbreak as Gardaí say mobile phones play their part in tragedies

Gardaí at the scene of the crash near Cashel which claimed the lives of husband and wife Tom and Bridget O’Reilly and their grandson Tom

Flowers at the scene where little Rosaleen McDonagh was struck by a vehicle in Portlaoise

A grandmother of the youngest victim to die during seven days of road carnage that claimed nine lives on Irish roads, has vowed never to forget “my princess”.

Tragic tot Rosaleen McDonagh (three) is to be laid to rest in her local church tomorrow.

Funeral details were confirmed for the ‘beautiful little angel’ who was fatally injured when she was struck by vehicle on Cosby Avenue, Portlaoise, last Wednesday.

Rosaleen’s remains will repose in Moloney’s Funeral Home in Mountmellick from 2pm today followed by removal at 5pm to St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise where her funeral mass will take place tomorrow at noon. Burial will take place after at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Mountmellick.

Flowers at the scene where little Rosaleen McDonagh was struck by a vehicle in Portlaoise

Posting on Facebook on Friday – where Rosaleen’s family have been inundated with messages of sympathy – Rosaleen’s grandmother Winnie McDonagh wrote: “You will always be nanny’s baby.

“You always filled my heart with love. What am I going to do without you?

“My heart is broken.

“You always keep (me) going with your smiles and chatting.

“I loved my Rosaleen with all my heart … my beautiful grand-daughter … my angel.”

Rosaleen’s death on Wednesday occurred during a seven-day period during which a total of nine people were killed on Irish roads.

The week of carnage – that has left families and communities across the country grief-stricken – began with the horror crash in Clonmel on Friday evening of last week that claimed the lives of four young people en-route to catch a bus to a Leaving Certificate results party.

Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly who died in a Cashel road collision

Luke McSweeney (24) his sister Grace McSweeney (18) and her pals Nicole Murphy (18) and Zoey Coffey (18) died after their vehicle went out of control in wet weather and struck a wall at Mountain Road on the outskirts of the town.

That tragedy was followed on Tuesday night by a second multiple fatality crash involving a car striking a wall.

Tom O’Reilly (45) and his 46-year-old wife Bridget, also known as Bridgie, died in the crash near Cashel which also claimed the life of their grandson, Tom (three) and left their son Tom Jnr (22) and daughter-in-law Diane (22) in hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the accident that led to the death of little Rosaleen occurred.

And then on Thursday night, Dunshaughlin man Ciaran Briody was killed after he was struck by a bus outside Busáras in Dublin.

Tommy O'Reilly (3) who died in a road collision on August 29, 2023

Speaking on Friday, at a press conference convened by Gardaí to highlight road safety issues, Superintendent Tom Murphy, attached to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, made a public safety appeal outside the Garda HQ in Phoenix Park.

“There have been 25 deaths in August alone,” he said.

“Everyone has a part to play in reducing that figure. Help us to reduce the fatalities on Irish roads.”

He pleaded with vehicle operators to check for items that may make them fail their NCT such as tyres, wiper blades and lighting and asked pedestrians to “double check” when crossing the road.

So far this year, there have been 116 fatal road traffic collisions in Ireland, resulting in 126 deaths. This figure includes 44 motorists, 30 passengers, 29 pedestrians, 17 motorcyclists, three cyclists and three e-scooter users.

Supt Murphy also stressed that An Garda Síochána has conducted a speed limit review in a bid to tackle the high incidence of road accidents and deaths, with the review before Government at the moment.

In its fatalities report of the first eight months of the year, the Road Safety Authority found that deaths on Irish roads are the highest they have been for six years and that fatalities this year have increased by 24 deaths when compared to the same period for 2022.

Gardaí at the scene of the crash near Cashel which claimed the lives of husband and wife Tom and Bridget O’Reilly and their grandson Tom

A quarter of fatalities were aged 16-25 years and close to half (47 per cent) of the total number of deaths occurred between Friday and Sunday.

When asked what has changed this year in comparison to others, Supt Murphy said mobile phones and social media have “played their part” in adding to the increase in road accidents.

He alluded to the need to be connected: “Can I just ask. You have a responsibility when you are driving. Disconnect yourself from everything else.”

People working in driving for a living have a responsibility as well, he said, adding that you don’t have to be on your devices while on the road.

“There is a connection there with that. Disconnect yourself when driving, walking or cycling and concentrate on what you are doing,” Supt Murphy appealed.