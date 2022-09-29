Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch released back to prison after arrest for directing crime gang

The 58-year-old was taken from his jail cell in Wheatfield Prison to a Dublin Garda station for questioning in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was released from garda custody without charge after being arrested yesterday on suspicion of directing an organised crime gang.

The 58-year-old was taken from his jail cell in Wheatfield Prison to a Dublin Garda station for questioning in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardai had to get a section 42 warrant in order to arrest Hutch on suspicion of directing a criminal gang – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

A garda spokesperson today confirmed that Hutch was released without charge on Wednesday evening and returned to the west Dublin prison.

“Gardaí have released the man (50s) without charge yesterday evening, Wednesday 28th September, 2022 from the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and confirm a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations ongoing from Gardaí attached to Garda National Bureau Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).”

Hutch is due to go on trial on Monday for the murder of Daniel Kinahan associate David Byrne in the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Last year, he was extradited from Spain after he was charged with the murder following a lengthy investigation by Ballymun gardai.

His final appeal against extradition to Ireland was rejected by a Spanish Appeals Court.

On Tuesday, ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall (44) pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Byrne at the north Dublin hotel in February 2016 as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Dowdall’s father Patrick (65) also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Both Dowdall and his father answered "guilty" when the charges were read to them.

Both pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4, 2016.