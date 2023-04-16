Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch isolates himself from fellow inmates as he awaits fate

‘A lot of the others have either been released, have signed-off the landing or have been moved to other prisons’

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has become increasingly isolated on Wheatfield Prison’s 3G landing following the departure of a number of trusted fellow prisoners and his betrayal by former gang member Jonathan Dowdall.

Sources have told the Sunday World that Hutch does not speak to prison officers other than to say ‘please and thank you’ or make official requests, and that he is hardly ever seen conversing with other inmates.

“There’s very few left on the landing with Gerry now,” a source told the Sunday World.

“A lot of the others have either been released, have signed-off the landing or have been moved to other prisons.

Jonathan Dowdall

“You read these things saying he has told other inmates this or that but he talks to no-one. He got burnt once (by Dowdall). He trusts no-one after that.”

Among the inmates to have signed-off the landing is Glenn Kavanagh.

Kavanagh, of Upper Oriel St. Dublin 1, is doing 10 years after he pleaded guilty to robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm at Woodbine Park Post Office, in Blackrock, on January 19, 2016.

The 47-year-old held a Makarov pistol to a customer’s head and then leapt over the counter before he was tackled to the ground by a passing ESB repairman, his 2019 sentencing hearing heard.

Despite firing eight shots during the raid, the court heard he had “no memory” of carrying out the raid as he was “out of control” on drugs at the time.

“Kavanagh was on the landing with Del Boy and Ross (Hutch’s relatives) and the rest of them before Gerry was extradited back and ever arrived here,” the source said. “But after Dowdall turned on Gerry, he signed himself off and is now on East Division, working as a cleaner.

Keith Hall

“Whether Gerry asked him to move off or whether he wanted to disassociate himself from the whole thing, no-one really knows.”

Another inmate, a convicted killer who was on 3G as he is a blood relative of the Hutches, moved to Loughan House in March.

We are not naming this individual as he was convicted of an involuntary manslaughter and has no other alignment with the Hutches other than blood.

“All that’s really left of the old Hutch crowd now is Keith Hall and Ross (Hutch),” the source continued. And Ross wouldn’t be up to much.

“He got a few slaps in the prison a couple of weeks back. He doesn’t command much respect, even among his own faction.”

Ross, who has 75 previous convictions for assault, possession of a shotgun, firearms and knives, criminal damage, violent disorder and robberies, was sentenced to 10 years in prison late last month..

The 31-year-old had pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to his ex-girlfriend’s partner on August 22, 2021, by slashing the man’s face with a knife and to assault causing harm to a different ex-girlfriend.

Keith Hall, meanwhile, is one of the longest-serving inmates who is on 3G.

He was allowed to move onto the landing by the Hutches after he survived several vicious attacks in revenge for his involvement in the murder of Melanie McCarthy McNamara.

Hall is serving a 17-and-a-half-year sentence over the killing of the teenager as she sat in a car with two of her friends on February 8, 2012.

Hall was not directly involved in the shooting but assisted to a significant extent in events both prior to and subsequent to the shooting.

On the evening of the shooting, he agreed with others to throw a rock at a particular house in Tallaght to entice people out to facilitate their shooting, and later he helped dispose of the gun used in her murder.

Notwithstanding the departures from the landing, our source said it was the betrayal by once-trusted confidante Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick that appears to have affected Gerry the most.

Ross Hutch

“He’s very quiet since that happened,” the source said.

“Not that he was ever overly talkative with the staff.

“But the whole dynamic around Gerry and the Hutches changed after that. It was a massive thing in the jail when Dowdall did what he did.

“Everyone was talking about it because everyone assumed Dowdall was going to take the fall.

“He’d organised the hotel, he had the connections up north.

“But then he threw Gerry and the whole gang under the bus to save his own skin.

“Mind you, Dowdall was always going to look after himself.

“He wasn’t able for prison - neither him nor his father.

“He was an absolute whinger, always in with the doctor and nurses and threatening everyone with solicitors’ letters.

“He had a real superiority complex and you could see he never thought of himself as a criminal.

“He was an utter narcissist.”

Asked about the talk in the prison ahead of tomorrow’s verdict, the source said: “It’s 50/50 … that’s what people are saying.

“Just the same really as people are saying outside.

“It was not the strongest case but people have been convicted on less.

“And then there have been cases where people walked, even though everyone thought they were guilty.

“But you wouldn’t get any sense from Gerry what he is thinking. He’s saying absolutely nothing.”