Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and brother Patsy ‘may no longer be talking’ after Regency trial

Patsy (62), who has survived a trio of murder attempts by Kinahan cartel, has not visited the Monk since his release

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch appears to have “fallen out” with his brother Patsy after walking free from court a week ago today after he was found not guilty of murder.

The Monk (60) has been spotted out and about in north Dublin since he was acquitted of the gangland gun murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, sporting a new fresh, clean-shaven look.

However, it has emerged that his older brother Patsy (62), who has survived a trio of murder attempts by Kinahan cartel, has not visited him since his release.

Patsy was spotted walking near his home in the north inner city, but the two brothers have not been seen together in the past week, leading many to believe that they are no longer on speaking terms.

“Normally Patsy and Gerry would be very close,” a source told the Irish Mirror.

“Patsy would often be seen out visiting him. But there has been no sign at all of him at Gerry’s, leading some people to believe they have fallen out and are no longer talking.”

Gerry "The Monk" Hutch leaving the CCJ Pic:Mark Condren 17.4.20232

In her judgment at the Criminal Courts of Justice last week, Ms Justice Tara Burns said there was a “reasonable possibility” that Patsy Hutch planned the Regency shooting, with his brother stepping in to “sort out the aftermath”.

While the brothers may not be as close now as they once were, the source maintains that the Monk is “very much a family man”.

Gardaí believe that he will fly back to Spain almost immediately, but he will likely spend a few days visiting family and paying respects to his murdered relatives first.

The murder of Gary Hutch - the Monk’s nephew and Patsy’s son - in September 2015 sparked the brutal feud between the Kinahan and Hutch families.

The gangland war has claimed the lives of Gerry’s brother Eddie Hutch, his nephews Gareth Hutch and Derek Coakley Hutch, and pals Noel “Kingsize” Duggan and Noel Kirwan.

“He’s very much a family man. He will no doubt want to pay his respects to his brother Eddie and nephews, who were murdered while he was away,” the source continued.

“The people of the north inner city are very protective of Gerry, as well as the rest of the Hutch family who live there.

“Gerry wants to get back to Spain and start the next chapter of his life, albeit while spending the rest of it looking over his shoulder. He had already started a new life over there before his arrest and will resume it.”

And while Hutch is due to leaving the country and return to Spain, it’s unlikely that he will begin his journey at Dublin Airport.

“He has used other airports in the past. Ones that are less busy and where he perhaps wouldn’t be spotted as quickly. He may well fly out from Knock, Shannon or Belfast. There’s also the possibility he may go by ferry. It’s very unlikely he will use Dublin Airport.”