‘Gentleman’ killed in one-punch attack in Dublin named locally as Martin Lynn

Social media has been flooded with tributes to man killed in 'one-punch' attack in Dublin

A “gentleman” who was killed after a one-punch road rage attack in Dublin has been named locally.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Martin Lynn who tragically passed away in hospital on Tuesday.

Mr Lynn (30) was rushed to hospital after being struck by a motorcyclist after he got out of a taxi on Sunday morning at around 4.30am on Larkhill Road in Whitehall.

The sports injury clinic worker had just stepped out of the passenger side of the taxi when he was confronted by a motorcyclist.

It is understood the motorcyclist was angry at the way in which Mr Lynn opened the door of the taxi as he was passing.

After an exchange of words, Mr Lynn was punched and fell to the ground.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital for treatment following the incident, however, he never made a recovery and passed away on Tuesday.

Last night, pals of Mr Lynn flooded social media with tributes to the popular Dublin man.

One wrote: “My lovely work pal did not deserve this Rip.”

While another wrote: “My heart is so heavy at the moment. You were the punniest man I knew always laughing and joking. you lit up the room with your presence.

"I will cherish every memory and moment we shared together.”

Another friend said Mr Lynn was a gentleman and a joker.

"If the word 'Gentleman' had a picture next to it in the dictionary, that picture would be of Martin Lynn. He was so many things to so many people: friend, joker, cultural icon, the works.

"The fact that he was taken from us so soon is going to leave a void in our lives.”

Gardai are now awaiting the results of a toxicology report and a post-mortem examination to determine the course of their investigation.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday July 30 are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”