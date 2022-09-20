Gemma O’Doherty’s new conspiracy theory – that garda killer Aaron Brady is innocent

O’Doherty has been making a series of bizarre and unfounded claims in a new video on her website.

Right-wing activist Gemma O’Doherty has latched onto a new conspiracy theory – that garda killer Aaron Brady has been framed for murder.

O’Doherty, who has been banned from a number of social media platforms for her outbursts, previously claimed journalist Veronica Guerin was murdered by the ‘State’.

She has also previously come under fire for tweeting that the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand had the hallmarks of a "false flag" operation

But now, O’Doherty has now appeared in a YouTube clip proclaiming killer Brady’s innocence.

The claims comes despite the fact that Brady was found guilty of the murder of hero Detective Garda Donohoe after a wealth of evidence was presented in the Special Criminal Court,

In the short clip posted by justice4aaronbrady it claims that O’Doherty has “taken the time to look closely and scrutinise the investigation into the murder and robbery at Lordship Credit Union”.

Aaron Brady

“Gemma has seen through the facade that was presented by the authorities in Aaron's trial,” it states. “She is fully aware of the collusion, coercion and criminality undertaken by members of the state to secure a miscarriage of justice.”

She then appears, holding a copy of Irish Light, the newspaper she previously launched alongside John Waters.

“Irish Light has been highlighting what is without doubt the greatest miscarriage of justice in the history of this state,” she begins the video, apparently recorded at the scene of the shooting.

“The framing of a young man from South Armagh, Aaron Brady, for the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe. The man has been framed by An Garda Siochana for covering up their colleague’s murder.

“There is not to a shred of evidence linking Aaron Brady to this scene or to the murder of this man. And here in Lordship many, many people know the truth when we say to them there is an innocent man in Portlaoise prison.”

This flies in the face of the evidence that led to Brady being sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Donohoe.

He was found guilty by an 11 to one majority jury verdict on August 11 following the longest murder trial in the history of the State.

Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was killed on 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady was last month convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at the Credit Union on this date.

However, according to Ms Doherty, the people of Lordship, “know and they agree with us but sadly the corrupt Garda force that's ruining this country and destroying people's rights has people living in fear of speaking out.

“But we're not afraid, we have made sure of the people of this village and beyond get the truth about how this young father has been framed.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

“Those people who say that they care about Adrian Donahue, they know that his killer is still on the loose. So if they are true friends of Adrian Donahue they would want justice done for him, they would not want an innocent man framed.

“Aaron Brady's appeal is coming up in the coming months but we know how corrupt the courts are in this country and they protect An Garda Siochana because the courts are run by An Garda Siochana.

“I am pleading with the people of Cooley peninsula, of Dundalk, of South Armagh, to please come forward with any information until the truth.

“Most people know that the gardai are the most corrupt police force in the world. They know that because they've had their own dealings with them.

"We cannot live in a country where an innocent young man (is) afraid and forgotten about because any day that could be your son.”