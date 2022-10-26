Gardaí warn public they face 14 years in prison if they agree to be a ‘money mule’

Gardaí revealed that those aged 18-24, and over 55 years of age are the most commonly targeted age groups.

Students and “vulnerable” people have been warned of the risks of becoming a “money mule” which comes with a potential prison sentence of up to 14 years if they are caught.

An Garda Síochána have highlighted the issue following a noticeable rise in the number of younger people being targeted by criminal gangs.

Earlier this month, gardaí revealed that more than 830 money mules had been identified in Ireland in the past number of years.

A money mule refers to a person who allows their account to be used for the transfer of stolen or illegal money.

Even though they may not be aware of the crime, they are complicit if they recklessly allow their account to be used to launder the proceeds of criminality.

As part of its #SafeAtCollege campaign and in partnership with the Banking Payments Federation of Ireland, gardaí revealed that those aged 18-24, and over 55 years of age are the most commonly targeted age groups.

“Vulnerable people such as those who are new to the country, students, people who are unemployed or under financial pressure are also likely to be targeted,” gardaí said.

“Those who purchase illegal drugs may be offered to pay off their drug debt by becoming a money mule.

They added that “ignorance is no excuse”, and the penalties include a prison sentence of up to 14 years, a criminal conviction with a lifetime criminal record, extradition to the country where the predicate crime occurred, and not being permitted to open another bank account.

Young people are asked to heed warning signs that may include an approach via a social media platform or in-person (usually in a social setting or at college) with an offer to make easy money.

“The individual who makes the approach only uses a social media handle and will not provide information to identify themselves. The person approached is then requested to provide all details relating to their account, including online security access codes.”

A garda spokesperson added: “There can also be advertisements for jobs on online platforms offering seemingly easy or quick money that are in fact a recruitment front for money mules.

Anyone who thinks they are being approached to become a money mule should refuse to provide their bank details and to contact gardaí. If an account has already been compromised, the account holder should contact their bank and gardaí.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau estimate that there are at least 4,000 money mules linked to their investigations who have used Irish addresses. The vast majority are young people in all corners of Ireland.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said: "Those who agree to allow their bank account to be used for the transfer of illegally obtained money may not necessarily realise that they are enabling very dangerous international criminal organisations and are involving themselves with these criminals.

"It seems quite simple and at the same time quite lucrative, but the reality is that those who allow their bank account to be used are taking a huge personal risk. More than that, they are in essence assisting ruthless criminals involved in human trafficking, people smuggling, terrorism, and even wars.

"An Garda Síochána is sending this warning because it isn’t the hardened criminals face on CCTV at an ATM.

"It isn’t their phone number or bank account details linked to the transfer of illegal gains – it’s those of the money mule – if an offer sounds too good to be true it probably is. There is no easy money to be made.”

To coincide with the new academic year, the Garda campaign is aimed at helping to keep students safe with advice on topics such as rental fraud, money mules, staying safe, driving, drugs, sexual consent and hate crime.

The impact of the pandemic has meant that for majority of students this year will be the first year they will have the full campus experience.

The aim of the #SafeatCollege campaign is to raise awareness amongst students and to make their college experience a safe and secure one by being mindful and taking steps to protect themselves.

The campaign will cover a number of topics throughout the term such as ‘Money Mules’ to provide crime prevention information on the crimes that may impact on student life.

Each programme will be evidence-based and focus on topics that may be more relevant for a particular time of year such rental fraud at the start of the academic year and personal safety and socialising throughout the term.

A key element in this programme are the more than 55 Campus Watch Schemes across the country.

The #SafeAtCollege programme is a crime prevention and community safety programme similar to a residential Neighbourhood Watch Scheme. It operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána and campus occupants.