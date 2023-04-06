Gardai urge people to be aware of conmen pretending to be officers

Gardaí are reminding the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification

Gardaí are warning the public to be wary of individuals impersonating members of the force following a rise in the number of such incidents

Gardai are investigating several reports of individuals calling to houses in the Kells area impersonating officers in recent days.

There have been no reports of theft yet in relation to these calls but the force is asking people to be wary. Gardaí at Kells Station say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí also say recent incidents involve 'conmen' asking to check money held by people as a result of ‘an increase in counterfeit cash circulating’ around the country.

Sometimes these 'conmen' will say they need to check the security of the house in question, due to increased numbers of thefts in an area.

Gardaí say they will never cold call to a house and request to do either of these types of checks.

Gardaí wish to remind the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification.

If there are ever any concerns about the person at the door, people should not answer even if they are purporting to be a Garda.

Genuine gardaí will always provide details to allow confirmation of their identity with the local Garda station and will be patient if you choose to do so.