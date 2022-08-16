Gardai treating death of Killarney woman Miriam Burns as suspicious

It is understood that the woman had unexplained injuries when she was discovered at the house at around 1.15pm yesterday, Monday.

A major garda investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman’s body in a housing estate in Killarney on Monday afternoon.

The woman has now been named locally as Miriam Burns (77) from Ardshanavooley.

The well-known Killarney woman has lived there for much of her life and was often out seen cycling around the estate. It is understood she has four children, some of who live abroad. They have now been notified of her tragic death.

It is understood that the woman had unexplained injuries when she was discovered at the house at around 1.15pm yesterday, Monday. These injuries were not believed to be consistent with a fall.

The deceased was found with blood visible around her head.

She had not been seen by neighbours or family for several days, and the alarm was raised.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the housing estate just outside Killarney town, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are waiting for the post-mortem results to determine the course of their investigation but her death is being considered as suspicious. Last night carried out door-to-door enquiries to find out the last movements of Miriam and who may have had contact with her.

It is understood that they are looking to one person known to the deceased, in respect of when they last saw the pensioner.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted on Monday.

The community in Ardshanavooley is shocked by the tragedy in their estate.

Cllr Donal Grady, who lives in the estate, has paid tribute to Miriam, whom he knew personally and described as a fantastic mother.

"I knew her very well. I often spoke to her...she comes from a highly respected family and she herself is highly respected here in Ardshanavooley. She was a much-loved neighbour, always smiling and so kind to all,” he said.

"She has lived here since the ‘70s and she has brothers and sisters in Killarney. She was a familiar sight on her bike, always cycling around.

"We are all shocked here. This is a terrible tragedy.”