Gardai to conduct ‘full review’ into west Cork murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.”

Garda chiefs have announced they will conduct a “full review” into the murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in December 1996.

Following the probe by the serious crime review team, recommendations will then be made to local cops probing the high-profile case.

The news came in a statement by the Garda press office today.

“The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has remained active and ongoing,” the statement said.

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.”

“On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.”

The statement added: “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will be not commenting on the specifics of the investigation.”

Ian Bailey

The development comes in the wake a preliminary Garda “scoping exercise” review about whether a fresh investigation was warranted.

In April, we revealed that Ian Bailey had written to the Garda Commissioner asking about the status of a potential cold-case review into the killing of Sophie.

It is the third time Mr Bailey has written to the county’s top garda seeking a full review, which he insists would “clear his name”.

READ MORE: Ian Bailey writes third letter to Garda chief about Sophie Toscan du Plantier 'review'

READ MORE: Family releases new photo of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to mark 25th anniversary of her murder

The body of the mother-of-one (39) was found on December 23 1996 at the entrance to her holiday home at Dreenane near Toormore. She had sustained severe head injuries.

Ian Bailey was twice arrested but never charged in Ireland in connection with Ms Toscan du Plantier’s murder.

The writer was convicted in 2019 in France in absentia of the Frenchwoman’s murder, and sentenced to 25 years.

He has repeatedly denied involvement in the killing.