Gardaí seize van, car and e-bike after shots fired at home in Dublin

It has been reported that a man fired a semi-automatic pistol at a house before fleeing the scene.

Gardaí have seized a van, one car and an e-bike following a shooting in west Dublin on Monday night.

The vehicles were removed from the scene of the incident in the Tymon North area of Tallaght.

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate the discharge of a firearm that occurred at approximately 11.30pm.

There were no injuries reported.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

This is just the latest in a long string of incidents in the area that have been linked to a spiralling Dublin feud.

In July, gardaí seized a loaded firearm after a man in his 20s was rammed off a motorbike on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght.

He had been hospitalised with serious injuries to his foot.

Gardaí believe the vehicle involved in the ramming was later driven to the nearby Mac Ulliam estate where it was burnt out.

Sources said that when gardaí responded to the scene of the crash, they also recovered a loaded firearm nearby.

However, at this stage it is not believed that the weapon was discharged.

"This weapon was loaded and ready to go," one source told the Sunday World at the time.

The injured man is connected to a leading figure in the feud who was also previously arrested over the murder of a teenager in an unrelated incident several years ago.

Detectives believe that particular incident is directly linked to a worsening feud in the Tallaght area which has seen a number of gun attacks and assaults.

The man rammed has previously been arrested over the murder of teenager Reece Cullen.

The 17-year-old died after sustaining a single stab wound to the heart on January 5, 2017, outside a house at Kilclare Crescent in Tallaght.

The innocent youth was attacked while on the phone after a number of males arrived at the property.

Gardaí believe the feud figure delivered the fatal wound, but he denied any involvement and has never been charged in relation to the murder.

The previous Sunday, a man in his 30s was discovered with suspected gunshot wounds in the Russell Place area.

Hours later another man was injured in a stabbing.

Previously in June, gardaí were investigating two gun attacks in the area connected to the feuding.

Another attack linked to the dispute saw an innocent child's grave smashed up in Bohernabreena Cemetery.