Gardaí seize three deadly weapons from same Finglas apartment in space of week

Gardaí have seized a third lethal firearm from the same Dublin apartment complex in the space of a week.

The weapons were recovered by gardaí in Finglas as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

On Friday afternoon gardaí carried out a search of a maintenance area of a residential premises.

During the search a suspected Skorpion sub-machine gun, wrapped in white plastic wrapping and double bagged in black bin bags, was seized.

Gardaí also found a silencer, a loaded magazine, and a small white bag containing ten 9mm bullets.

The seized firearms and cocaine from earlier search on November 20th

All of the items will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis and investigations are continuing.

A garda spokesman said that the operation was carried out "as a result of information received".

Sources said it is the same complex that gardaí carried out an operation in just days earlier.

The previous Sunday, November 20, gardaí recovered around €210,000 worth of cocaine along with two firearms and ammunition.

The weapons seized included an assault rifle and a machine pistol with a silencer.

Commenting after that seizure Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, of the DMR West Garda Division, said: "The purpose of these firearms are to intimidate, harm and kill.

"I commend all of my colleagues involved in this operation on the recovery of these lethal weapons, which have now been removed from the control of criminal gangs.

“These searches are part of ongoing activity by the gardaí in Finglas, supported by Regional and National Units, intended on keeping the people of Finglas and the wider community safe. I continue to appeal to communities, to engage and work with their local Gardaí; by working together we can all play our part in keeping our families, friends and neighbours safe.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizures and inquiries are ongoing.