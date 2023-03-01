Gardaí seize sleeping pills worth €60k as two men arrested in Dublin
Gardaí from the Ballymun and Coolock Drugs Units searched two properties in Ballymun, Dublin 9 earlier today as part of an operation.
Gardaí have arrested two men after seizing more than €60,000 worth of sleeping pills in north Dublin today, Wednesday March 1.
Gardaí from the Ballymun and Coolock Drugs Units searched two properties in Ballymun, Dublin 9 earlier today as part of an operation.
An estimated €58,800 worth of Zopiclone tablets, which are used for treating insomnia, was seized following the first search and a man in his 30s was subsequently arrested.
He was detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later this evening.
A second search resulted in the seizure of Zopiclone tablets worth €1,316 and the arrest of a man in his 20s, who has since been charged and will appear before the courts at a later date.
Investigations are ongoing.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí from the Ballymun and Coolock Drugs Units have seized Zopiclone tablets valued in excess of €60,000 following searches in Ballymun, Dublin 9, earlier today, Wednesday, 1st March 2023.
“Two properties were searched by Gardaí as part of the operation.
“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following a search in which an estimated €58,800 worth of Zopiclone tablets was seized. The man was later detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Ballymun Garda Station. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, this evening, Wednesday, 1st March 2023.
“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested following a second search in which approximately €1,316 worth of Zopiclone tablets was seized. He has since been charged and will appear before the Courts at a later date.
“Investigations ongoing.”
