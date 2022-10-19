Gardaí seize shotgun, €15k cash and €30k of electronics, toys, and medicine in Dublin

These arrests were made as part of Operation Thor, an initiative launched in November 2015 to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that take place in the winter months.

Gardaí have arrested seven people as part of a major operation targeting organised burglaries and shoplifting in Dublin.

Earlier today, Wednesday, October 19, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) raided nine locations in the west and north areas of Dublin city as part of Operation Thor.

They were assisted by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), the Strategic Tactics and Operations Command (STOC), the Garda Dog Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), and uniformed gardai and detectives from local stations.

Gardaí discovered and seized approximately €30,000 worth of electrical goods, branded medicine and painkillers, children's toys, various tools, and catalytic converters.

Also seized was a double-barrel shotgun, approximately €15,000 cash, multiple cloned registration plates and cutting equipment, and six vehicles suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Seven suspects were arrested as part of the GNDOCB-led operation, including three males (aged 17, 18, and 30 years) on outstanding warrants.

Three additional males (aged 17, 29, and 35 years) and one 17-year-old female were arrested in relation to theft and fraud offences.

The four arrested in relation to theft and fraud offences are currently detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at various Garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the Meath Region.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all goods seized.

These arrests were made as part of Operation Thor, an initiative launched in November 2015 to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that take place in the winter months.

It has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since 2015.

Tackling specific organised crimes groups who are negatively impacting communities through organised property crime and organised shoplifting across the Dublin Metropolitan Region and surrounding areas is a key focus of An Garda Síochána in undertaking the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.