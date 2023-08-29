Gardaí seize over €90,000 cash hidden in vehicle during Galway drugs investigation

“Cash was hidden in a vehicle along with a quantity of Sterling - we've seized the lot.”

Gardaí seized over €90,000 found hidden inside a vehicle during a search operation related to a drugs investigations in Galway this week.

Gardaí from the Ballinasloe Community Engagement area searched a residence in the town yesterday and during the course of the operation they came across €90,500 found hidden inside a vehicle on the premises, along with some British currency.

The cash was seized as well as the vehicle, which is being forensically examined.

A statement from gardaí today said:

“As part of our ongoing activity targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in East Galway, Gardaí searched a residence in the Ballinasloe area.

“Over €90,000 in cash was hidden in a vehicle along with a quantity of Sterling - we've seized the lot.”

It is believed no arrests have yet been made in connection with this investigation, but inquiries are ongoing.

The successful cash seizure comes days after a man in his 30s was charged in connection with another seizure of of almost €50,000 of cocaine, cash, cars and 10 designer watches in Galway.

Gardaí raided seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday, August 25, 2023, as part of Operation Tara.

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and ten designer watches, including Rolex and Hublot timepieces.