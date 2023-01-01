Gardaí seize over €2,700 of drugs and cash after busting suspected dealer in Dublin

Officers spotted the man participating in a “suspected drugs transaction” north of the city

Gardaí made the seizure as part of Operation Tara

Gardaí have charged a man after seizing more than €2,700 worth of drugs and cash in Dublin earlier this week.

Officers spotted the man participating in a “suspected drugs transaction” north of the city and carried out a subsequent search, where they discovered cash and cannabis, among other drugs, divided into small bags.

The man was charged and appeared in court.

A garda spokesperson tweeted a photo of the seizure and said: “Over €2,700 worth of controlled drugs and cash were seized following the search of a man who was observed engaging in a suspected drugs transaction in North Dublin earlier this week.

"The man has since been charged and appeared before court.”