Gardai seize loaded handgun during operation in Crumlin
The firearm will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit.
This is the loaded firearm seized by gardai yesterday following a raid in Dublin’s south-inner city.
The gun was discovered by officers during an operation on the Crumlin Road area.
A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí seized this firearm following searches in the Crumlin Road area of Dublin on Thursday, 4th May 2023.
“During this operation a loaded handgun was found.
“It will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit.
“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
