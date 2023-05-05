FIREARMS RAID | 

Gardai seize loaded handgun during operation in Crumlin

The firearm will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit.

Gun seized in Crumlin. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Niall Donald

This is the loaded firearm seized by gardai yesterday following a raid in Dublin’s south-inner city.

The gun was discovered by officers during an operation on the Crumlin Road area.

Read more

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí seized this firearm following searches in the Crumlin Road area of Dublin on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

“During this operation a loaded handgun was found.

“It will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

More to follow…


