Gardaí seize guns and ammo in Cavan as part of probe into dissident republicans
"No arrests have been made.”
Gardai have seized firearms and ammunition in Co Cavan as part of raids targeting dissident republicans.
The search operation was carried out by gardai from the Special Detective Unit in the Ballyconnell area of the county on Monday morning.
A .22 rifle and a revolver with a large quantity of ammunition with varying calibres were recovered.
“During the course of the search a .22 rifle and a revolver with a large quantity of ammunition with varying calibres were recovered,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”
