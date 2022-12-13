Gardai seize firearms and ammo in investigation targeting dissident republicans
"No arrests have been made.”
Eimear RabbittSunday World
Gardai have seized firearms and ammunition in Co Cavan as part of raids targeting dissident republicans.
The search operation was carried out by gardai from the Special Detective Unit in the Ballyconnell area of the county on Monday morning.
“During the course of the search a .22 rifle and a revolver with a large quantity of ammunition with varying calibres were recovered,” gardai said in a statement.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”
