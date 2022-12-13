gun find | 

Gardai seize firearms and ammo in investigation targeting dissident republicans

"No arrests have been made.”

stock image

Eimear RabbittSunday World

Gardai have seized firearms and ammunition in Co Cavan as part of raids targeting dissident republicans.

The search operation was carried out by gardai from the Special Detective Unit in the Ballyconnell area of the county on Monday morning.

“During the course of the search a .22 rifle and a revolver with a large quantity of ammunition with varying calibres were recovered,” gardai said in a statement.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos