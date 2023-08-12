Gardai seize drugs worth €60k after stopping man on E-bike in Dublin

Gardaí seized a further €55,000 of suspected drugs including a combination of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine

A variety of drugs were seized by gardai

Some of the drugs that were seized

A man has been arrested after gardai on patrol in Dublin stopped him on an E-bike on Talbot Street and seized €5,000 worth of drugs.

The man in his 20s was detained at a Garda Station in the city centre while a follow up search was conducted at a residential property.

There, gardaí seized a further €55,000 of suspected drugs including a combination of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

“Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) stopped a man on an E-bike on Talbot Street, Dublin 1,” gardai said.

“Upon searching the man, Gardaí seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of €5,000. A follow up search was conducted at a residential property and Gardaí seized a further €55,000 of suspected drugs.

“A combination of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine were seized.

“A man (aged in his 20s) was arrested as part of this investigation,” gardai added. “He was detained at a Garda Station in the city centre under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 2 this morning Saturday 12th August, 2023 at 10.30am.

“Investigations are ongoing.”