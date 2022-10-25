Gardaí seize drugs worth €30k and charge woman for theft in north Dublin crackdown

The “day of action” was conducted in response to organised crime and illegal dumping in the area

Gardaí seized cocaine worth €20,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 during today's "day of action".

Gardaí searched three properties and seized €30,000 worth of drugs as part of a huge crackdown on organised crime in north Dublin today.

The multi-agency operation was conducted in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 on Tuesday by gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny Districts and personnel from Fingal County Council, Revenue and the Department of Social Protection.

The “day of action” was conducted in response to organised crime and illegal dumping in the area.

During the operation, gardaí found and seized €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis on open ground.

Three properties were searched under warrant and an additional small quantity of drugs were seized. The drugs are now being sent for forensic analysis.

Three bench warrants were executed at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

One woman was arrested and charged for theft offences, and later appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Additionally, a vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and five Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for various road traffic offences.

Investigations are ongoing.