Snow way | 

Gardaí seize cocaine worth €67k while on patrol in north Dublin

The drugs were discovered and seized in Ballymun, Dublin 11 by gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force in the DMR North section while on patrol.

Gardaí seized the drugs while on patrol in Ballymun, Dublin 11

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí seized almost €70,000 worth of cocaine in north Dublin yesterday.

The drugs were discovered and seized in Ballymun, Dublin 11 by gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force in the DMR North section while on patrol.

They are worth an estimated €67,900.

Read more

Sharing a photo of the seizure online, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí seized cocaine with an approximate value of €67,900 in Ballymun, Dublin 11, yesterday, 25th October 2022.

“The drugs were recovered by Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, whilst on patrol as part of Operation Thor.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices