Gardaí seize cocaine worth €67k while on patrol in north Dublin

Gardaí seized cocaine with an approximate value of €67,900 in Ballymun, Dublin 11, yesterday, 25th October 2022.



The drugs were recovered by Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, whilst on patrol as part of Operation Thor. pic.twitter.com/haYOQO1DzE — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 26, 2022

Sharing a photo of the seizure online, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí seized cocaine with an approximate value of €67,900 in Ballymun, Dublin 11, yesterday, 25th October 2022.

“The drugs were recovered by Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, whilst on patrol as part of Operation Thor.”