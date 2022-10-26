Gardaí seize cocaine worth €67k while on patrol in north Dublin
The drugs were discovered and seized in Ballymun, Dublin 11 by gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force in the DMR North section while on patrol.
Gardaí seized almost €70,000 worth of cocaine in north Dublin yesterday.
They are worth an estimated €67,900.
The drugs were recovered by Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, whilst on patrol as part of Operation Thor. pic.twitter.com/haYOQO1DzE
Sharing a photo of the seizure online, a garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí seized cocaine with an approximate value of €67,900 in Ballymun, Dublin 11, yesterday, 25th October 2022.
“The drugs were recovered by Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, whilst on patrol as part of Operation Thor.”
