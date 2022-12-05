Gardaí seize cannabis worth over €30k after searching man in Dublin city centre
More than €30,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized as part of this operation.
Gardaí seized more than €30,000 worth of cannabis after searching a man in Dublin city centre last week.
Officers stopped the man on Camden Street before conducting a follow-up search of a premises on Capel Street on Thursday, December 1.
An image of the seizure on social media which shows more than 10 packets of the drug laid out.
A garda spokesperson said: “Over €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized following a search of a man on Camden Street and a follow up search of a premises on Capel Street on December 1, 2022.”
