Gardaí seize cannabis worth over €30k after searching man in Dublin city centre

More than €30,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized as part of this operation.

Gardaí seized more than €30,000 worth of cannabis after searching a man in Dublin city centre last week.

Officers stopped the man on Camden Street before conducting a follow-up search of a premises on Capel Street on Thursday, December 1.

An image of the seizure on social media which shows more than 10 packets of the drug laid out.

A garda spokesperson said: “Over €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized following a search of a man on Camden Street and a follow up search of a premises on Capel Street on December 1, 2022.”