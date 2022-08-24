Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €130,000 following an operation in Bantry, Co. Cork.
Officers conducted a search of a property in Scart, where they located 6.5kg of the drugs.
“Shortly before 9.30pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, August 23, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Scart, Bantry, Co. Cork,” a garda spokesperson revealed.
“During the course of the search 6.5kg of located on the property.
“All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
“No arrests have been made, investigations ongoing.”
Gardaí added that the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
