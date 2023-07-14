Gardai seize Bus Éireann bus stolen in Donegal and driven overnight to Dublin

‘The vehicle was later recovered in Dublin city, where it has since been removed for a technical examination’

Gardaí have confirmed that they have seized a Bus Éireann bus in Dublin that had been stolen in Donegal.

They have taken the stolen vehicle away for a technical examination after it was driven from Co Donegal in the early hours of Monday, July 10.

"Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle that occurred on Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at approximately 12.45am on Monday, July 10,” gardai said in a statement.

"The vehicle was later recovered in Dublin city, where it has since been removed for a technical examination. The incident is being investigated.”

The bus that had been reportedly stolen from Letterkenny Bus Station at around 1am on Monday was later found in Dublin City.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann told JOE.ie: "An Garda Síochána are investigating the theft of a Bus Éireann vehicle from Letterkenny Bus Station that occurred in the early hours of Monday, 10 July 2023.

Bus Éireann are cooperating fully with the investigation and CCTV footage has been made available to Gardaí."