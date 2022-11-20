Gardaí seize assault rife, machine gun and cocaine worth €210k in Finglas raid
No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí have seized cocaine valued at approximately €210,000, along with weapons and ammunition following a search at a residential complex in Finglas, Dublin 11.
Gardaí seized two firearms; an assault rifle and a machine pistol with silencer, as well as a quantity of ammunition.
Gardaí also seized sealed pre-rolled cannabis joints and mixing agents.
The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
Gardai conducted the search as part of ongoing operations targeting organised criminal activity in the DMR West.
Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, DMR West Garda Division, said:
"The purpose of these firearms are to intimidate, harm and kill. I commend all of my colleagues involved in this operation on the recovery of these lethal weapons, which have now been removed from the control of criminal gangs.
"These searches are part of ongoing activity by the Gardaí in Finglas, supported by Regional and National Units, intended on keeping the people of Finglas and the wider community safe.
"I continue to appeal to communities, to engage and work with their local Gardaí; by working together we can all play our part in keeping our families, friends and neighbours safe.”
