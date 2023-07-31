Gardaí seize €85k cannabis, €13k cash and arrest man in Tuam, Co Galway

The search was part of an ongoing probe targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway area.

Gardaí seized a huge haul of cannabis worth €85,000, €13,000 in cash and arrested a man in Co Galway yesterday.

Officers from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit raided a home in Tuam on Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023 as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized cannabis and cannabis jellies with a combined value of approximately €85,000 as well as €13,000 in cash. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at a garda station in the north western Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, Galway Division, said, "These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county.”

Investigations are ongoing.