Gardaí seize €75k of drugs, €800 cash, and arrest two men in Galway raids
During the searches, gardaí seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and LSD with a combined value of approximately €75,000.
Gardaí in Galway have arrested two men after seizing €75,000 of drugs in multiple raids.
Officers from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit searched a number of homes in Ballinasloe and Oranmore on Saturday, February 11.
The searches form part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway area.
Over €800 in cash was also seized. The drugs will be now analysed by forensic experts.
Two men aged in their 30s and 40) were arrested as part of the probe. Both are currently detained in Galway Garda Station, North Western Region Headquarters, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
Speaking last night, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, Galway Division, said, "These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county.”
