Gardaí seize €700,000 worth of cannabis from yard in south Dublin
Allison BrayIndependent.ie
Gardaí have seized €700,000 worth of cannabis from a yard in south Co Dublin earlier today.
Officers from Tallaght, along with the Tallaght and Rathfarnham Divisional Drug Units and the garda canine unit, searched a yard in the Crooksling area of Brittas around 11am today.
During the search, which was part of the ongoing Operation Tara, they discovered the massive haul of cannabis.
The drugs have been sent for a forensic examination.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
