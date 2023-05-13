Gardai seize €660k worth of cannabis in search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Gardai said that nobody was arrested during the operation and that investigations are ongoing

Gardai have seized €660,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The drugs were discovered following a joint search operation conducted by the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit and National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with assistance from Enniscorthy District Detective Unit.

During the course of this search that took place at approximately 4.30pm yesterday, gardaí discovered 33kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €660,000.

Gardai said that nobody was arrested during the operation and that investigations are ongoing.

They added that the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.