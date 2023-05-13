Gardai seize €660k worth of cannabis in search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Gardai said that nobody was arrested during the operation and that investigations are ongoing
Gardai have seized €660,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.
The drugs were discovered following a joint search operation conducted by the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit and National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with assistance from Enniscorthy District Detective Unit.
During the course of this search that took place at approximately 4.30pm yesterday, gardaí discovered 33kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €660,000.
Gardai said that nobody was arrested during the operation and that investigations are ongoing.
Read more
They added that the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Today's Headlines
fighting talk | Paddy Holohan defends his video urging people to ‘rise up’ against new hate crime laws
euro bash | A look at the complex Eurovision voting system ahead of tonight’s grand final
'cautious' | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch gave gardaí 48hrs to talk to him after Regency attack before he left for Spain
health concerns | Convicted conman who worked with Catriona Carey in hospital as sentencing delayed again
tough gig | Pat Kenny says Late Late Show is more difficult to host for a woman
drug bust | Gardai seize €660k worth of cannabis in search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Oz arrest | Man charged over importation of cocaine through the mail from NI to Australia
blaze condemned | Fire causes damage near Dublin asylum seeker camp after intense stand-off
'disorderly behaviour' | Recently-released prisoner who tried to intimidate prison governor is back in the dock
seizure | Man arrested in drugs swoop in Dublin appears in court