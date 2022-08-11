Gardaí seize €3,650 in cash and cannabis worth €4.1K in cartoon packaging in Dublin 8

Officers from Bridewell Garda Station in north Dublin conducted a search of a residence in Dublin 8 on August 4

The drugs were found in colourful packets printed with anime cartoon characters. Photo: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí in Dublin have seized more than €4,000 worth of cannabis stored inside colourful packets covered with cartoons.

Officers from Bridewell Garda Station in north Dublin conducted a search of a home in Dublin 8 on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, where they discovered approximately €4,100 in cannabis herb as well as €3,650 in cash.

Photos of the haul show the drugs packed into small bags, which were printed with colourful tie-dye patterns and anime cartoon characters.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.