Gardaí seize €3,650 in cash and cannabis worth €4.1K in cartoon packaging in Dublin 8
Gardaí in Dublin have seized more than €4,000 worth of cannabis stored inside colourful packets covered with cartoons.
Officers from Bridewell Garda Station in north Dublin conducted a search of a home in Dublin 8 on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, where they discovered approximately €4,100 in cannabis herb as well as €3,650 in cash.
Photos of the haul show the drugs packed into small bags, which were printed with colourful tie-dye patterns and anime cartoon characters.
No arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
