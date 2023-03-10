Gardaí seize €322k in cash following an operation in Dunmanway, Co Cork

No arrests have been made

Gardaí have seized €322,000 in cash following an operation in Dunmanway, Co. Cork, yesterday.

At approximately 12.05pm, gardaí conducted a search of a commercial premises on Main Street, Dunmanway.

During the course of the search approximately €322,000 in cash was seized.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara; the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.