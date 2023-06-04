Gardaí seize €182,000 of drugs, high-end watches and over €5,000 cash in Dublin raid
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
Gardaí have seized a whopping haul of drugs worth over €182,000, over €5,000 in cash and seven high-end watches in a raid in Dublin.
Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) searched a home in the Tallaght area of South Dublin on Saturday evening, June 3.
The probe was a result of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin region.
Read more
During the search, they discovered suspected cannabis herb (€122,000), cocaine (€58,000) and MDMA (€2,400) with a combined estimated value of €182,400 was seized, along with €5,655 in cash and seven high-end watches.
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
ARREST MADE | Gardaí seize €182,000 of drugs, high-end watches and over €5,000 cash in Dublin raid
home free | Former terrorist Isis bride Lisa Smith back in Dundalk on school run
'devastated' | Irishman’s body accidentally left on plane at Dublin Airport and returned to Greece
Bal-butchering | Two men brawl in broad daylight as crowd cheers on in Dublin
tik shock | Alleged UVF debt collector claims ‘pistol’-waving taxi video was meant to be TikTok joke
LOVE COO | Derry model Joanna Cooper set to tie knot with rugby star Conor Murray on Monday
'coward' | Jeffrey Epstein had more than 10 female sex partners before he died in prison cell
DRUGS DENIAL | Lorry driver charged with 130 kilo cannabis haul was at ‘Christian festival’
gaa talking point | David Brady: Mayo are the great hustlers the GAA world
PROBATION ACT | Dublin man (25) obstructed garda as she arrested dad for trying to assault him