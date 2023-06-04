ARREST MADE | 

Gardaí seize €182,000 of drugs, high-end watches and over €5,000 cash in Dublin raid

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Edel Hughes

Gardaí have seized a whopping haul of drugs worth over €182,000, over €5,000 in cash and seven high-end watches in a raid in Dublin.

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) searched a home in the Tallaght area of South Dublin on Saturday evening, June 3.

The probe was a result of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin region.

Read more

During the search, they discovered suspected cannabis herb (€122,000), cocaine (€58,000) and MDMA (€2,400) with a combined estimated value of €182,400 was seized, along with €5,655 in cash and seven high-end watches.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos