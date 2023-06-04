Gardaí seize €182,000 of drugs, high-end watches and over €5,000 cash in Dublin raid

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Gardaí have seized a whopping haul of drugs worth over €182,000, over €5,000 in cash and seven high-end watches in a raid in Dublin.

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) searched a home in the Tallaght area of South Dublin on Saturday evening, June 3.

The probe was a result of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin region.

During the search, they discovered suspected cannabis herb (€122,000), cocaine (€58,000) and MDMA (€2,400) with a combined estimated value of €182,400 was seized, along with €5,655 in cash and seven high-end watches.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.