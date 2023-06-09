driver arrested | 

Gardai seize €140k worth of cannabis herb after routine patrol stops car in Dublin

Officers seized the vehicle after it was established that it was not taxed or insured.

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Gardai have seized €140,000 worth of cannabis herb after stopping a car during a routine patrol in Dublin last night.

Gardaí attached to Sundrive Road Garda station were carrying out routine patrols on the Longmile Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 when they stopped and searched a vehicle.

They then searched the car and arrested the driver, a man in his 30s, after a sum of €8,300 in cash was discovered.

“Gardaí obtained a search warrant in respect of the arrested man's residence and during the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €140,000 was seized,” gardai said.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The man remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a South Dublin Garda station and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.


