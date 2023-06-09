Gardai seize €140k worth of cannabis herb after routine patrol stops car in Dublin

Officers seized the vehicle after it was established that it was not taxed or insured.

Gardai have seized €140,000 worth of cannabis herb after stopping a car during a routine patrol in Dublin last night.

Gardaí attached to Sundrive Road Garda station were carrying out routine patrols on the Longmile Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 when they stopped and searched a vehicle.

Officers seized the vehicle after it was established that it was not taxed or insured.

They then searched the car and arrested the driver, a man in his 30s, after a sum of €8,300 in cash was discovered.

“Gardaí obtained a search warrant in respect of the arrested man's residence and during the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €140,000 was seized,” gardai said.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The man remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a South Dublin Garda station and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.