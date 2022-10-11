Snuffed out | 

Gardaí seize €1.3m worth of cigarettes and tobacco in Dublin raids

The raids were carried out on Monday morning and involved the Tallaght Drug Divisional Unit, uniform units and Garda Dog Unit.

Gardaí have seized €1.36m worth of cigarettes and tobacco during a number of searches in the Tallaght area.

“Following the searches, the seized items were later handed over to staff from Revenue’s Custom Services,” gardaí said.

“The cigarettes seized represent a potential loss to Revenue in excess of €1m.”

The force said no arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.


