Gardai seize €120k worth of ‘horse-tranquiliser’ drug ketamine in West Dublin

The drugs were discovered by officers following a search in the Corkagh Park area of Clondalkin.

Image of the ketamine seizure released by An Garda Siochana

Gardai have seized more than €120,000 worth of ketamine during an operation in West Dublin yesterday.

A garda spokesman said officers searched a male in his late teens who was found to be in possession of approximately €600 worth of suspected cannabis at around 6pm yesterday evening.

This male was subsequently arrested and taken to a Garda station in Dublin.

During a follow-up search of the immediate area, gardaí seized a package hidden in undergrowth which contained approximately €120,000 of suspected ketamine.

The teenager has since been released pending further investigations.

A garda spokesman said the haul was seized as a result of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area,

Gardaí from the Clondalkin District Drug Unit were assisted by Gardaí from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis