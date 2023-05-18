Gardai seeking witnesses after shots fired in Tallaght, west Dublin
It’s understood those involved fled the scene in a car.
Gardai are seeking witnesses following a shooting incident in west Dublin on Tuesday night.
A number of shots were at approximately 7.25pm at the junction of Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24. It’s understood those involved fled the scene in a car.
No-one was injured in the shooting.
The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing, gardaí said.
Read more
Investigators at Tallaght Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.
Any person who was on the Fortunestown Road, Tallaght Road or in the vicinity of this area between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.
Any person who may have information or footage is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
