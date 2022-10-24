Gardaí seek witnesses to fatal assault of man (60s) found dead on Dublin street

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death following the results of a postmortem examination at Dublin City Mortuary on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal assault in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly before 3am on Saturday, 22 October, gardai received reports of a man with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death following the results of a postmortem examination at Dublin City Mortuary on Saturday evening.

While the results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí confirmed that the man died “as a result of injuries sustained during an assault”.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022, and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”.