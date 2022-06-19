Gardaí seek witnesses after petrol bomb attack on Dublin pub
Gardaí are seeking witnesses after a man threw a petrol bomb inside a busy south Dublin pub.
The alleged arson attack took place in the Lough Inn Pub in Loughlinstown shortly after midnight on Saturday, 18 June while groups of patrons, including a hen party, were socialising inside.
It is understood that a man walked into the venue and threw the petrol bomb inside before fleeing the scene. A video of the aftermath of the incident, which shows customers scrambling to put out flames, is circulating on social media.
No injuries have been reported but the pub’s interior was damaged in the attack.
Gardaí have not made any arrests but confirmed that they are continuing to investigate, appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
“Any person who was on Loughlinstown Drive and surrounding areas between 11.30pm on Friday night and 12.30am on Saturday morning and who noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact Gardaí.
“Similarly, any road users who were in the area at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on 01 666 5900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
A DJ playing at the pub posted on social media about the incident, saying: “Gigging away, happy in Loughlinstown, a big hen night on. Some guy runs in and throws a petrol bomb at the bar. Place was in flames, smoke and screams. Barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher. Pub was full of people.”
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home