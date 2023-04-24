Gardaí seek driver of white Volkswagen taxi in relation to killing of Cork man
Mr O’Sullivan died at Cork University Hospital on April 6 from injuries sustained in the course of an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork City on March 11.
Gardaí in Cork are renewing their appeal for information around the fatal assault of a 68-year-old man last month.
Investigators are seeking information on a white Volkswagen taxi that was observed in the Glentransna Court area of Cork City between 8pm and 8:20pm on Saturday, March 11, the day of the killing of Florence ‘Florrie’ O’Sullivan, and are asking the driver to make contact with them.
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and continue to ask witnesses and those with video footage to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
