Gardaí seek driver after man (40s) critically injured in Waterford hit-and-run

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run in Waterford city on Friday morning.

A man in his 40s, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle shortly before midday today at the junction of The Glen and Ballybricken in the city.

The car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

The male pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision. He has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The Glen and Ballybricken roads are currently closed and the services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users and pedestrians who were in The Glen, Ballybricken and surrounding areas this morning between 11.00am and 12.00pm (midday) and noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of this area this morning is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information which may assist Gardaí is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.