Gardaí searching for man who held cash-in-transit security staff at gunpoint in Dublin

The dark grey Volkswagen Touran drove on the wrong side of the road as it fled the scene.

A man who held a security staff member at gunpoint outside a post office on New Street South in Dublin 8 yesterday managed to flee the scene in a waiting car.

Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses of the cash-in-transit heist that happened around 4.15pm on Thursday 27 October.

The man approached a member of the security team while outside a shop and post office on New Street South.

He threatened them with a gun before grabbing a cash box and getting into a nearby dark grey Volkswagen Touran.

It is understood the car drove on the wrong side of the road in the direction of Clanbrassil Street as it fled.

No shots were fired during the armed robbery and none of the cash-in-transit staff were physically injured.

Gardaí at Kevin Street have now appealed for any witnesses of incident to come forward.

Motorists who were on New Street South are asked to check for video footage (including dash cam) and make it available to them. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” a Garda spokesperson said.