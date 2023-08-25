Gardai say no arrests made after €540k of herbal cannabis is seized in Wexford

Gardai posted images of the 27kgs of herbal cannabis that is estimated to be worth in excess of €540,000

Some of the drugs seized in Wexford

Gardai say no arrests have been made after more than half a million euro worth of herbal cannabis was seized during an operation in Wexford.

Gardai posted images of the 27kgs of herbal cannabis that is estimated to be worth in excess of €540,000 that was discovered on Wednesday (August 23).

Gardai say the drugs were seized as part of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue’s Customs Service.

“No arrests have been made,” gardai said, adding that investigations are ongoing.