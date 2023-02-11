Gardaí say family of Andrew Burns still ‘devastated’ 15 years after his murder in Co Donegal

Gardaí believe a number of individuals were involved in his murder

Gardaí have launched a fresh appeal for information regarding the fatal shooting of Andrew Burns in Co Donegal, 15 years ago.

On Tuesday, February 12, 2008, 27-year-old Andrew Burns was murdered at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal.

Shortly after 7pm on that Tuesday, Mr Burns received a number of gunshot wounds. He was later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm. Gardaí believe a number of individuals were involved in his murder.

To date one person, Martin Kelly from Strabane, has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

Investigators said Andrew’s family remain devastated by this “heinous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.”

Gardaí said they are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years and as the 15th anniversary of the incident approaches, they are urging anyone with any information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem to them”, to come forward.

“In particular the investigation team at Letterkenny Garda Station would like to specifically appeal to the occupant or occupants of a red vehicle that it is believed to have been in the carpark at Donnyloop church at around 7pm on the evening of Andrews murder on the 12th February 2008,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The investigation team do not believe that the occupant or occupants of this red vehicle were in any way connected with the murder of Andrew but they may have vital information to offer due to their presence at the carpark at Donnyloop church on the evening in question.”

“Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.