Gardai reveal details of Interpol-led operation that led to dozens of arrests in Ireland

Gardai have released the details of their involvement in a massive Interpol-led global operation targeting the notorious West African crime gang known as the Black Axe.

Dozens of people have been arrested in Ireland while thousands of euro have been recovered as part of Operating Jackal that was carried out in 21 countries around the world.

Searches were also carried out in Dublin, Wicklow and Longford throughout April and May as the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) led the Irish campaign against the Black Axe, a criminal organisation formed in West Africa in the mid-1970s that is now operating worldwide.

The various search operations and detentions were co-ordinated by the GNECB and included assistance from local Garda units in counties including Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Limerick, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Cork.

Interpol in action

As a result, three premises were searched in Dublin, Wicklow and Longford while nine people were arrested and detained under Organised Crime legislation.

Another four people were arrested and detained for money laundering offences while 33 others arrested and charged for money laundering. One person was arrested and charged with gangland offences and money laundering.

There were nine incidents of stolen money recovered from foreign bank accounts and more than €400,000 in stolen monies recovered for Irish companies.

Gardai also provided examples of cases where money was recovered from Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud in Ireland.

In one case, a complaint was made by a company that over €98,000 was stolen in a BEC fraud and transferred to a bank account in Portugal. In this case, working with the financial institution, the payment was cancelled and all the money was recovered.

Another €149,000 was stolen in a BEC from a victim buying an apartment in Spain. Money was laundered through an account in Spain but, working with the financial institution, GNECB was able to recover nearly €76,000 laundered through a secondary account in Spain.

Meanwhile, more than €91,000 was recovered from a total of €95,000 that was stolen in a BEC in USA in early April 2023 and laundered through an account in Ireland.

In seven cases involving Irish companies, with over €475,000 cash stolen, over €400,000 was recovered by the GNECB.

Assistant Commissioner Kelly, Organised and Serious Crime said Operation Jackal highlighted “the internationally recognised expertise and professionalism of the members of An Garda Síochána, particularly those attached to GNECB”.

Operation Jackal is called Operation Skein in Ireland, a GNECB run investigation into an International Criminal Organisation which commit mainly BEC and Romance Frauds worldwide and launder the proceeds through networks of bank accounts in Ireland.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said the 34 persons arrested and charged as part of this phase of Operation Skein had facilitated the criminal activities of organised crime groups, by allowing their bank accounts to be used to move criminally gained money.

“They also facilitated and contributed to the theft of money from other individuals and companies,” he said. “This is a crime. These persons face a criminal conviction and the long term impacts of such a conviction.”

DSupt Cryan appealed to people not to allow any other person have access to or use your account to transfer money.

“If you are approached on social media or other platform, with a promise of ‘easy money’, beware, your bank account is your information and your responsibility.

"If you believe your account has been compromised in some way, contact your financial institution and An Garda Síochána.”

This investigation was launched with a request for assistance from an EU country, via Europol in early 2020 after €1.1 million was stolen in a BEC fraud and laundered through Asia.

The fake emails originated from Ireland and electronic devices seized during this investigation indicated for the first time that the crime gang was operating from Ireland and not just laundering through Ireland.

Gardai said that so far, their investigative and enforcement activity has resulted in 84 arrests under organised crime legislation while 327 people were arrested for money laundering offences

A total of 204 people have been charged to date with 22 juveniles admitted to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.